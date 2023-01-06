General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $285.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.91.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $244.62 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 890.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,171,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.