Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GNRC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $329.70.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Generac by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $220,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth $241,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

