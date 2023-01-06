Gas (GAS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.55 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00012013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $119.65 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gas Token Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
