Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $118.70 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $118.70 million and $2.43 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00011862 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003064 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00448151 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.10 or 0.01685234 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.73 or 0.30617210 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
