Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.88.

Shares of IT stock traded down $9.38 on Thursday, hitting $324.77. The stock had a trading volume of 397,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.47 and its 200-day moving average is $298.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:ITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $26,771,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gartner by 34.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

