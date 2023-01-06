Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Up 8.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.58. 76,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,095,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of -1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,508,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 238,918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

