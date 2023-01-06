G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,878.73

G999 (G999) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $16,878.73 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00068994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022731 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003872 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000120 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.