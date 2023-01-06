FY2023 EPS Estimates for Organto Foods Inc. Raised by Clarus Securities (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Organto Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Organto Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Shares of OGO opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Organto Foods has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$42.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Organto Foods ( CVE:OGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.00 million.

In related news, Director Steve Bromley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,451,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$945,133.30.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

