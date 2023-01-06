FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Lowered by Analyst

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimberly-Clark’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

