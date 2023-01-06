FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

BAC stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.