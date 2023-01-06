FY2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.
BAC stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
