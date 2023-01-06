FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Stora Enso Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SEOAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.43) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

SEOAY stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

