FY2022 Earnings Forecast for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAL. Barclays increased their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Airlines by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.