FutureFuel Corp. (FF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

FutureFuel has increased its dividend by an average of 118.4% annually over the last three years.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $368.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.86. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth $120,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

