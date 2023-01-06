Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 922 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $435.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.48.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

