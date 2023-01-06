Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Trading Down 4.9%

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 376,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 405,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Fulcrum Utility Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of £3.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

Fulcrum Utility Services Company Profile

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure services and solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It engages in the designing, installing, and delivers new electricity, gas, water, and fiber connections for homebuilders; provision of electric vehicle charging infrastructure; connecting and maintaining renewable energy generating infrastructure, including battery storage sites, wind, and solar farms.

