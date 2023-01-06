Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,315,517.84 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,517.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,686,628 shares in the company, valued at $70,518,651.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,089 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,493.11.

On Monday, December 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $582,843.30.

On Friday, December 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,341,420 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,270,496.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 824,600 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $4,502,316.00.

Shares of FULC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.32. 1,790,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,191. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 511.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,988,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 1,663,800 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $9,708,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 426,430 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

