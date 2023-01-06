Fruits (FRTS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.40 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Fruits has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $583,364.45 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.81 or 0.00450874 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.64 or 0.01764327 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,179.03 or 0.30803255 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.