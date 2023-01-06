Frontier Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $1.82 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

