Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.42 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.