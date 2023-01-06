Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($29.79) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.34.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.42 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

