Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89). Approximately 20,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 18,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.89).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £94.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,700.00.

Frenkel Topping Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 0.34 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 6,675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £3,871,500 ($4,664,457.83).

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

