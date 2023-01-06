freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRTAF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of freenet from €32.00 ($34.04) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded freenet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

