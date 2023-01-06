Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

FRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freehold Royalties

In other news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.6 %

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

TSE:FRU opened at C$14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.