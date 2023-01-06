Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $37,756.98 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share was first traded on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

