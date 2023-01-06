Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,467 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,228 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Franklin Resources worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 44,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $188,993.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,980,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,317,120.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 687,746 shares of company stock worth $2,873,317 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

