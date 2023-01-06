Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

