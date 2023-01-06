Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ALV opened at $77.56 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $108.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 60.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.17.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

