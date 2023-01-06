Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 40 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,364.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,473.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,501.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

