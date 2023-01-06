Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $537.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $582.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

