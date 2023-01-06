Founders Financial Securities LLC Invests $470,000 in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 55,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.50. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

