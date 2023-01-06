Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $995,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $81.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.