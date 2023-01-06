Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $829,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $220.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

