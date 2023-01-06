Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra has a 1 year low of $129.69 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

