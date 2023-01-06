Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 3,563 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.16.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

