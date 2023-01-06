Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) SVP Todd Greener Sells 2,500 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $156,482,000 after acquiring an additional 312,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

