FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in FMC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.84. 3,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,636. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

