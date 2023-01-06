Floki Inu (FLOKI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a market cap of $71.28 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

