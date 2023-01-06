Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 124,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Fiverr International by 727.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 386,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.