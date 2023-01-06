First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 21,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 22,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 159,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,217 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

