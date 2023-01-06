First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2,997.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 477,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 462,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,705 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

