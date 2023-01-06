First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by J Arnold Wealth Management Co

J Arnold Wealth Management Co trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 0.2% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

