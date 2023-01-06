First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

