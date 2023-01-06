First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,651 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

