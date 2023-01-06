First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 411,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $24,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM remained flat at $59.46 on Friday. 1,450,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,592. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.42.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

