First Personal Financial Services Sells 3,306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.8% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The company had a trading volume of 88,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.10. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.