First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

