First Personal Financial Services Purchases Shares of 3,601 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.80. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $197.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

