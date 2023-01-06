First Personal Financial Services Purchases 450 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in CSX were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $461,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 134,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 611,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in CSX by 75.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 182,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

CSX Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. 196,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,809,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

