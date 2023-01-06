First Personal Financial Services Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $217.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.41) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

