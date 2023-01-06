First Personal Financial Services Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,234. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

