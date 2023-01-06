First Personal Financial Services Buys 585 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.9 %

WTRG stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

